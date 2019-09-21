Florida grandmother outraged after 6-year-old arrested for “tantrum”

ORLANDO, F.L. (CNN/WKMG) — A Florida grandmother was shocked to find out her 6-year-old granddaughter had been arrested on Thursday for throwing a tantrum.

Meralyn Kirkland said Kaia’s journey to the juvenile detention center by Orlando Police Officers began at Lucious and Emma Dixon Elementary charter school.

“There was an incident and she kicked somebody and she is being charged and she is on her way,’” Kirkland explained.

The disorienting chaos was too much for Kirkland to process.

“She has a medical condition that we are working on getting resolved,” Kirkland said. “She has a sleep disorder, sleep apnea.”

One of the responding officers replied saying, “Well, I have sleep apnea and I don’t behave like that.’”

First-grader Kaia was handcuffed and carted off where Kirkland said she was fingerprinted and even had a mug shot taken. Kaia was charged with battery.

“They told us we had to wait a few minutes because Kaia was being fingerprinted, and when she said fingerprinted it hit me like a ton of bricks,” Kirkland said. “No 6-year-old child should be able to tell somebody that they had handcuffs on them and they were riding in the back of a police car and taken to a juvenile center to be fingerprinted, mug shot”

Kaia is happy to be back home.