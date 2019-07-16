First full moon of summer Tuesday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Tuesday will be the first full moon of summer.

This full moon is also known as the Buck Moon, and it’s named after male deer who typically grow new antlers around this time of year. It’s also known as the Thunder Moon because of the stormy weather which is associated with the summer months.

A partial lunar eclipse will occur with this full moon. Every continent will be able to see the partial lunar eclipse — except for North America. Only the extreme southern and extreme eastern parts of the continent will be able to see anything.

The next penumbral lunar eclipse that we will be able to see in West Michigan will fall on July 4-5, 2020.

Even though we won’t be able to see the lunar eclipse this time, the moon will still be beautiful to view over the next few days.

The almost full moon will pass near Saturn Monday night. Saturn is currently close to its brightest for 2019.

The two will become visible low in the southeast after sunset, then gradually approach each other overnight before sinking to the southwest.

If you’re struggling to find Saturn in the bright light of the nearly full moon, you can try to block out some of the light from the moon with your hand or finger. Jupiter will also appear very bright in the night sky.