EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Dunkin’ is rolling out a new loyalty program designed to provide more options to its members.

The new “Dunkin’ Rewards” program is taking the place of “DD Perks” and offering users increased flexibility as to how points are spent, according to a press release from the company.

Dunkin’ also states they will be adding an all-new “Boosted Status” as an additional loyalty tier to reward their most-dedicated patrons.

“When we set out to improve DD Perks, we asked our members what they wanted to see in a new program. They told us three things: flexibility, variety, and recognition,” said Scott Murphy, head of the beverage-snack category and president at Dunkin’.

The coffee and donut chain is now offering customers ten points for each dollar spent compared to just five points under the previous program.

Now, consumers can claim rewards at 150 points versus the 200 points that were needed before.

Additionally, points will not expire as long as users remain active and make one qualifying purchase at Dunkin’ every six months.

“We solved the three biggest constraints to bring a new and improved customer experience to Dunkin’ fans,” said Murphy.

Points accumulated under the previous DD Perks program will automatically be converted into points under the new system, and current members can expect to receive an extra 150 points as a welcome bonus.