Deputy shoots knife-wielding man at outdoor church service in North Carolina

WAXHAW, NC (Fox 46) — A disturbance at a church in Union County led to a man being shot by a deputy on Sunday, according to authorities.

The incident occurred at Oak Grove Baptist Church in Waxhaw, North Carolina.

Officers responded to calls around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday to reports of a subject disturbance at a home across the street from an outdoor church service. The man was allegedly armed with a knife, yelling, and disrupting the service.

Deputies tasered the man unsuccessfully, and the man began fighting with the officers, during which one of the deputies fired rounds from his gun, hitting him. The suspect was transported to Atrium Main in Charlotte to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Two deputies were injured during the incident and are being treated.