(NBC News) — Friday on “Dateline,” the crimes and their deadly culmination of the con-man John Meehan, popularized by the podcast “Dirty John.”
Here is a preview of Keith Morrison’s report:
In the beginning was desire. Natural human desire — for connection — for love. And so, she aimed her arrow at that online ocean of intimate strangers. And found — him.
911 OPERATOR: Newport Beach 911. Do you need police fire or paramedics?
CALLER: Hi… I need an ambulance right away. And the police.
It was summer when the awful climax came. A late afternoon. That’s when they heard it.
CALLER: And she says this woman’s just screaming.
911: All right.
There was a man down there, they could see him, he had a knife he was stabbing the screaming woman. And nobody was helping her.
CALLER: It’s really bad.
911: All right. I understand. We have officers on the way.
Too late. Too late.
CALLER: Oh, the ambulance is here. They’re doing CPR on somebody.
The bloody ending. But the story, the whole terrible tale, is much deeper than that one thing, dreadful though it was.
A story Christopher Goffard of the Los Angeles Times spent months unraveling, strand by disturbing strand.
CHRISTOPHER GOFFARD: It’s a story about — trust, and betrayal, and — it’s a story about family.
About a woman — two protective daughters. And what those daughters did when the man came into their mother’s life. Before the death in the parking lot.
