Dairy Queen giving away free Blizzards on Labor Day

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - What better way to celebrate Labor Day than with a free sweet treat?

Dairy Queen locations nationwide are giving away free small Blizzards on Labor Day.

How do you get the freebie? All you have to do is download DQ's new mobile app for the special promotion.

Also on Labor Day, DQ is bringing back its seasonal Pumpkin Pie Blizzard, which features pumpkin pie pieces, hand-blended vanilla soft serve, whipped topping, and a sprinkle of nutmeg.

DQ fans can also get in on a special $4 Burger and Blizzard limited time only deal, where you can choose a cheeseburger or KC BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger to pair with your choice of a mini-Blizzard.