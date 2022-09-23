EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Las Cruces Border patrol say they had multiple migrant smuggling attempts and rescued migrants this week.

Agents assigned to a Border Patrol Las Cruces check point say this past Tuesday encountered 13 smuggled migrants locked inside a UHAUL box truck without access to ventilation.

Fortunately, all migrants were uninjured and did not need any further attention after initial medical evaluation. All 13 adult migrants from Mexico were expelled under Title 42.

Officials say hours later a suspected aggravated felon was arrested while walking with other nine migrants in a wilderness area northeast of the Columbus, New Mexico.

On Wednesday agents at the Deming Station rescued two smuggled migrants that were in need of care after being abandoned by smugglers. All migrants from Mexico were expelled under Title 42.



Courtesy: U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Courtesy: U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Courtesy: U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Other events during these seven days include the disruption of eighteen human smuggling schemes with the use of vehicles, the arrest of two individuals with extensive criminal records and gang affiliation, the disruption of one stash house, and two migrant rescues with different injuries.

Additionally, in recent days, the El Paso Sector has seen an average of approximately 1,500 daily migrant encounters, many of them from the countries of Venezuela, Nicaragua, and Colombia. –

U.S. Customs and Border Protection welcomes assistance from the community. Citizens are encouraged to report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol while remaining anonymous by calling 1-800-635- 2509.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store