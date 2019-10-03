Coast Guard officer expected to plead guilty in gun case

FILE – This file image provided by the Maryland U.S. District Attorney’s Office shows a photo of firearms and ammunition that was in the motion for detention pending trial in the case against Christopher Paul Hasson. Prosecutors say that Hasson, a Coast Guard lieutenant is a “domestic terrorist” who wrote about biological attacks and had a hit list that included prominent Democrats and media figures. Hasson is expected to plead guilty Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019 in a case charging him with gun and drug offenses. (Maryland U.S. District Attorney’s Office via AP, File)

GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — A Coast Guard lieutenant accused of stockpiling weapons and targeting Supreme Court justices, prominent Democrats and TV journalists is expected to plead guilty in a case charging him with gun and drug offenses.

Federal prosecutors have described Christopher Hasson as a domestic terrorist, but they haven’t filed any terrorism-related charges against him since his February arrest. In a court filing, prosecutors said Hasson “intends to murder innocent civilians on a scale rarely seen in this country.”

Hasson is scheduled to appear in court Thursday for a re-arraignment, which typically signals a plea agreement has been reached.

A person with direct knowledge of Hasson’s plans said he’s expected to plead guilty during his court appearance in Maryland. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because a plea deal hasn’t been announced.

