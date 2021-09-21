Climate: after a record hot summer, will fall follow suit?

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Summer 2021 was the hottest on record for the Contiguous U.S. as a whole. The extreme heat in the western U.S. played a big role in that feat.

Wednesday marks the first day of fall, and much of the country will be feeling the effects of a significant cold front, including us here in Houston. What about the rest of the fall season? The Climate Prediction Center indicates that much of the U.S., especially the Midwest, may see warmer than average temperatures for October.

KIAH

The 90-day outlook, for October through December, also suggests much of the country may see warmer than average temperatures.

KIAH

The warmer outlook is no surprise as recent years have been trending warmer. The meteorologists at Climate Central have sorted through the temperature data over the last several decades. That data shows an average rise of 3.6 degrees for the fall season in Houston since 1970.

KIAH

Nationwide, the biggest rise in fall warming extends from Texas through the West, and in much of the Northeast.