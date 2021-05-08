Clergy members, community march to demand transparency from officials for the killing of Andrew Brown Jr.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Local clergy members and Pasquotank County officials marched to demand truth, transparency and accountability in the death of Andrew Brown Jr.

Brown was shot and killed several weeks ago by deputies conducting a search warrant, sparking days of protests.

The march was followed by a public rally and a news conference.

Members met at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at 306 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, in front of the Boys and Girls Club. They marched to the Pasquotank County Courthouse.

Up the demands go and people are signing them on the court house doors @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/WMrVMrLzQv — Aesia Toliver (@AesiaWAVY) May 8, 2021

On Friday, the judge who ruled last week to delay the public release of bodycam footage in the Andrew Brown Jr. case has filed the order for release of footage to Brown’s family, nine days after his original ruling.

It’s unclear what caused the delay in the May 6 filing by Judge Jeffrey Foster, a visiting judge from Pitt County, but the timing could mean the family might not see the footage for another 10 days.

Foster’s orders say only Brown’s immediate family and one lawyer can view the footage, and they cannot record it for dissemination.

The family has seen one 20-second clip from one bodycam footage in the wake of Brown’s killing by Pasquotank deputies.