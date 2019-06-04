Chipotle to honor nurses with BOGO on June 4
If you're a nurse or know one, you're going to love this!
Chipotle is showing its love for nurses by offering a buy one, get one free deal on June 4.
Nurses just have to bring a valid ID -- their nursing license or hospital or medical office nursing ID -- into any United States or Canada location on Tuesday from open to close to get BOGO burritos, burrito bowls, salads or tacos.
The restaurant chain said the deal is not valid on online, mobile or fax orders, or combined with other coupons and promotions.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
