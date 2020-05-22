Celebrities who have died in 2020

Skip to content
KTSM 9 News
El Paso
87°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
State
National
Washington-DC
Border Report
Coronavirus
Open for Take-Out
Top Stories
El Paso motorcycle club having birthday parade for infant who survived Walmart shooting
Top Stories
As Memorial Day tempts people outdoors, virus rebound feared
Video
Top Stories
YISD partners with City of El Paso to offer free COVID-19 testing
Federal judge rules against Fort Sill Apache casino in Southern New Mexico
Juarez reports 24 new deaths in latest COVID-19 update
AP-NORC poll: Many in US won’t return to gym or dining out
Weather
Weather Cams
Top Stories
Friday Weather on the go: Dry, breezy, and seasonal weekend conditions
Top Stories
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Mid 80s return to the forecast
Top Stories
Thursday Weather on the go: Dry, breezy, and seasonal end to the week
Exclusive 9 day forecast: “Cool” weather this week
Wednesday Weather on the go: Dry and seasonal week ahead, rain chances in sight
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Seasonal afternoon highs
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Chihuahuas
Locomotive FC
Silver Star Nation
National Sports
Top Stories
Roll Tide: Burges’ Tavorus Jones receives offer from Alabama
Video
Top Stories
Legendary UTEP running back dies at the age of 95
Top Stories
Aggies to play Wisconsin at Camp Randall Stadium in 2022
Aggies sign JUCO guard transfer Kalen Williams
Video
UTEP lands Oklahoma transfer guard Jamal Bieniemy
Video
Harrington gets closer to independence, handicap-accessible living as Steve Kerr champions cause
Video
Community
H.S. Senior Sendoff
Hand washing- Fact or Fiction
Healthcare Heroes
GECU Money Smart Monday
Hidden History
El Paso Proud
Let’s Cook El Paso
Get Moving
Wellness Wednesday
El Pawso Proud
Legal Matters
Staying Financially Healthy
EPISD Daily Pledge
Past Contest Winners
Top Stories
Americas High School teacher who was nominated by a student wins national award
Video
Top Stories
Expect changes next time you head to the slots or to place bets at Sunland Park Racetrack and Casino
Video
August 3rd shooting victims to be honored with Healing Garden Memorial at Ascarate Park
Video
El Paso hospitals reporting ‘dramatic’ drop in E.R. visits amid COVID-19 pandemic
Video
Returning to Business poll
Let’s Cook to Go
KTSM Promotions
Worship on the Web
EHN Daily Video
9 Stream Video
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
More than 100 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death in El Paso
Celebrities who have died in 2020
National
by: Nexstar Media Wire
Posted:
May 22, 2020 / 11:08 AM MDT
/
Updated:
May 22, 2020 / 11:08 AM MDT
Jerry Sloan (Photo by GEORGE FREY/AFP via Getty Images)
Jan. 1: Former New York Yankee Don Larsen, who until 2010, was the only player in Major League Baseball history to throw a no-hitter of any kind in a playoff game, died at the age of 90. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
Jan. 26: Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash in Southern California as they traveled to a youth basketball tournament. (Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Feb 5: Legendary actor Kirk Douglas died at age 103, his son, actor Michael Douglas, confirmed. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo credit should read VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)
March 2: James Lipton, who hosted “Inside the Actors Studio” for more than 20 years, died at the age of 93. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)
March 8: Swedish actor Max von Sydow, known for his roles in the films of Ingmar Bergman before featuring in international hits like “Game of Thrones,” died at the age of 90. (Photo by LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images)
March 20: Singer-songwriter Kenny Rogers, whose legendary music career spanned six decades, died at the age of 81. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for SiriusXM)
March 26: Longtime Harlem Globetrotters point guard Fred “Curly” Neal died at age 77 at his home outside Houston. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)
April 29: Irrfan Khan, a Hollywood and Bollywood star known internationally for his roles in “Life Of Pi” and “Slumdog Millionaire,” has died, his representatives confirmed. He was 53. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Sony Pictures Entertainment)
May 7: Andre Harrell, known for discovering Sean “Diddy” Combs and managing Motown Records, died at age 59. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)
May 8: Roy Horn, of the Las Vegas illusionist duo Siegfried & Roy, died of complications from the coronavirus, according to his publicist. He was 75. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
May 9: Pianist, entertainer and Rock ‘n’ Roll legend Little Richard has died. (Photo by Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Photo Archives/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images)
May 10: Grammy-award winner and six-time nominee Betty Wright died from cancer at the age of 66 in her Miami home, according to Billboard. (Photo by Mychal Watts/Getty Images for Jazz in The Gardens Music Festival)
May 11: Actor and comedian Jerry Stiller died of natural causes, his son, actor Ben Stiller, said in a tweet. He was 92. (Photo by Sara Jaye/Getty Images)
May 13: “Twilight” actor Gregory Tyree Boyce and his girlfriend were found dead in their Las Vegas home, according to a report. He was 30. (Credit: Instagram via KRON)
May 14: Actress and former CBS sportscaster Phyllis George, who became the first female co-anchor of the football pregame show “The NFL Today,” has died. She was 70. (Photo by Robert Mora/Getty Images)
May 15: Actor Fred Willard, a comic actor known for his scene-stealing work with filmmaker Christopher Guest and his Emmy-nominated appearances on the sitcoms “Modern Family” and “Everybody Loves Raymond,” died at his home in Los Angeles. He was 86. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Kitty Bungalow)
May 19: Annie Glenn, pictured with her husband, former Ohio Senator and NASA astronaut John Glenn, died of complications from COVID-19. She was 100. (Photo by STEPHEN CHERNIN/AFP/GettyImages)
May 22: Jerry Sloan, former head coach of the Utah Jazz, has died at the age of 78. He was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease and Lewy body dementia in 2016, and his health had been in steady decline the last few years. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)