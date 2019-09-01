Category 5 Dorian becomes strongest hurricane in modern records for the northwest Bahamas

TAMPA (WFLA) — The Bahamas are bracing for what is now a Category 5 Hurricane Dorian.

Dorian was upgraded to Category 5 status with the 8 a.m. advisory Sunday. As of 11 a.m., the storm is showing maximum sustained winds of 180 mph, the National Hurricane Center said.

The eyewall of #Dorian is reaching the Abaco Islands. Residents there should take immediate shelter. Maximum winds have increased to near 175 mph with gusts over 200 mph. Extreme winds and storm surge will continue for several hours. https://t.co/PO7fEoxAde pic.twitter.com/83lndMA1WP — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 1, 2019

The NHC says “catastrophic conditions” are occurring in the Abacos Islands.

The storm is expected to be near or over portions of the northwestern Bahamas Sunday, bringing hurricane-force winds, life-threatening storm surge and heavy rainfall. The system is forecast to move closer to Florida’s east coast late Monday through Tuesday.

The latest NHC updates showing an eastern shift in Dorian’s track come as a relief to Floridians, but Gov. Ron DeSantis is urging everyone to still carefully monitor Dorian’s movement.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Highlands County

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Polk County

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for Northwestern Bahamas excluding Andros Island.

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for Andros Island.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for areas north of Deerfield Beach to Sebastian Inlet, Florida.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for areas north of Golden Beach to Deerfield Beach, Florida.

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for North of Deerfield Beach to the Volusia/Brevard County Line.