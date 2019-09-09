Brown University official suspended amid Epstein gift probe

FILE – In this April 3, 2017 file photo, students walk past the “Great Dome” atop Building 10 on the Massachusetts Institute of Technology campus in Cambridge, Mass. MIT said Media Lab director Joi Ito resigned Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, after reports he had a more extensive fundraising relationship with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein than previously acknowledged. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Brown University has placed a fundraising director on administrative leave following a report that accused him of helping cover up disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein’s connections to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Media Lab.

Brown spokesman Brian Clark told The Providence Journal Sunday that Peter Cohen, director of development for computer and data science, is on leave pending a review. Clark says Brown hasn’t received donations from Epstein.

A phone call seeking comment from Cohen was made Monday.

MIT says Media Lab director Joi Ito resigned Saturday. The New Yorker reported Friday the lab had a more extensive fundraising relationship with Epstein than previously acknowledged and tried to conceal its extent.

The story included emails from Cohen about Epstein.

Harvard Law School has also accepted Ito’s resignation as a visiting professor.

