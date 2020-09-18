BREAKING: Supreme Court says Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died

KTSM 9 News
by: Associated Press
FILE – In this Oct. 30, 2019, file photo, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg attends Georgetown Law’s second annual Ruth Bader Ginsburg Lecture in Washington. A tweet Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, from a new bride brought the first sighting of ailing Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in months — officiating at an outdoor wedding Sunday. The photo of the 87-year-old Ginsburg shows her during the wedding ceremony Sunday of Barb Solish and Danny Kazin. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
WASHINGTON (AP) – Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died Friday at her home in Washington, the court says.
She was 87. Ginsburg died of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer, the court says.