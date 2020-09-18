BREAKING: Supreme Court says Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died

National

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Oct. 30, 2019, file photo, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg attends Georgetown Law’s second annual Ruth Bader Ginsburg Lecture in Washington. A tweet Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, from a new bride brought the first sighting of ailing Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in months — officiating at an outdoor wedding Sunday. The photo of the 87-year-old Ginsburg shows her during the wedding ceremony Sunday of Barb Solish and Danny Kazin. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died Friday at her home in Washington, the court says.

She was 87. Ginsburg died of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer, the court says.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story