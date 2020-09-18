BREAKING: Supreme Court says Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A new motion filed in the case of former U.S Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl is asking the highest appeals court for the U.S. military to overturn his conviction, citing an alleged conflict of interest involving the judge who originally presided over his sentencing.

The motion filed Friday seeks to have the Court of Appeals for the Armed Forces re-examine the impartiality of retired Army Col. Jeffrey Nance, the military judge who sentenced Bergdahl. The motion says Nance was working to secure a job with the Department of Justice at the time of his ruling in the Bergdahl case.