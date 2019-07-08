Boy helps honor guard, ties shoe during parade

National

by: WFLA

Posted: / Updated:

ARLINGTON, Texas (WFLA) – It doesn’t get much more patriotic than this!

During the 4th of July parade in Arlington Texas on Thursday, a young boy named Josh ran out into the parade to help an Arlington Police Department Honor Guard member whose shoe was untied.

The Arlington Police Department even gave Josh a shout-out on their Twitter page. “JOSH – Thank you for helping our Honor Guard today. It was much appreciated! We needed a little “backup” today and you came through to save the day.”

Arlington Police Chief Will Johnson says he will be presenting Josh with a special chief’s coin to the young boy.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story