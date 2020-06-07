U.S. Customs seizes 1,000-Year-Old Iranian Artifact

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Norfolk, Nebraska, is a quiet, conservative and predominantly white city of 24,000 people where public protests are rare, except for an annual rally against abortion. So when about 300 people gathered on a busy street corner last weekend to voice their outrage at the death of George Floydin Minneapolis, residents took notice.

The rally was peaceful, but the fact it happened at all illustrates how far the movement to protest police brutality and discrimination has spread, fueled by social media and the persistent but less visible racism that minorities say they experience in small towns.