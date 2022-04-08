MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen ranked in the Top 10 Safest Cities in America, placing sixth.

Listed by SmartAsset.com, the financial website analyzed a core set of common safety factors to identify and rank the safest cities in America, according to the City of McAllen.

The website analyzed data from 200 of the largest cities across the following metrics, violent crime, poverty, vehicular mortality rate, drug poisoning mortality rate, and the percentage of the population engaging in excessive drinking.

Moving three spots since 2021, The city of McAllen’s crime rate decreased.

I am so proud of our city. These accomplishments are possible only when members of our community, our McAllen City Commission and our employees dedicate themselves to make our community safe… This ranking only highlights what those of us in this area have always known: McAllen is one of the safest cities in the U.S.A. McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos

Safety plays a leading role for families when deciding where to live, McAllen Police Chief Victor Rodriguez credited the safety of the city to the community.