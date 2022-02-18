Credit: Phoenix Police Department via Storyful

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Footage from a Phoenix Police Department officer’s body cam shows just how quickly a supposed call for help about an infant turned into an ambush last week.

Police say an officer was ambushed by an armed suspect who barricaded himself inside a house in Phoenix, Arizona, in an incident which left two people dead and nine officers injured on February 11.

Officers responded to a call reporting a woman had been shot by an intruder, and were met at the scene by a man, later identified as Morris Jones, beckoning the police inside to help the injured woman, police said.

Police said that as the first officer got close to the front door, Jones shot them multiple times with a handgun. The injured officer was able to back off and take cover.

Jones later tried to ram police vehicles to flee, but was unsuccessful and went back into the house. Officers attempted to retrieve an infant from the house, and gunfire was exchanged.

A Special Assignments Unit rescued the unharmed baby from the scene, and Jones and a woman, believed to be his ex-girlfriend, were both found shot. Neither survived their injuries.

