EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – This week, Congresswoman Veronica Escobar (TX-16) hosted an art exhibit and awards ceremony to announce the winners of the 2022 Congressional Art Competition for Texas’ 16th Congressional District high school students.

Taylor Mollohan of Bel Air High School won the competition with her piece titled “Mi Querido Viejo,” which will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol Building for one year with framing donated by El Paso Frame Co.

Congratulations to Taylor Mollohan and every single one of the young artists that submitted such wonderful artwork for the 2022 Congressional Art Competition. I applaud the exceptional quality of each submission that resulted in a very robust pool for our competition. I thank the judges, teachers, family members, students, and all those involved for their participation and cannot wait to see Taylor’s art in the U.S. Capitol. Congresswoman Veronica Escobar, TX-16

Students from 12 high schools within Texas’ 16th Congressional District submitted 116 pieces of art for this year’s competition. A virtual gallery, where you can cast your vote for the People’s Choice Award, is available for public viewing here. Each spring, the Congressional Institute sponsors a nationwide high school visual art competition to recognize and encourage artistic talent in the nation and in each congressional district.

Below are the results of the 2022 Congressional Art Competition:

1st Place: Taylor Mollohan, Mi Querido Viejo | Bel Air High School

2nd Place: Sarah Maul, Carolina | Eastwood High School

3rd Place: Analee Carrejo, Happiness | Bel Air High School

Honorable Mentions:

Samantha Cordero, Ode to Thanatos | Harmony Science Academy

Jose Pereyra, Talamantes Stroll | Eastwood High School

Jasmine Mancilla, A Gesture of Love | Bel Air High School

Erick Garcia, Organics | J.M. Hanks High School

Jocelyn Duarte, Little Warrior | Mountain View High School

Nquining Tan Chen, Her Still Life | Eastwood High School Cherish Dozal, Grandma Chello | Bel Air High School

