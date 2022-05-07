EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – This week, Congresswoman Veronica Escobar (TX-16) hosted an art exhibit and awards ceremony to announce the winners of the 2022 Congressional Art Competition for Texas’ 16th Congressional District high school students.
Taylor Mollohan of Bel Air High School won the competition with her piece titled “Mi Querido Viejo,” which will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol Building for one year with framing donated by El Paso Frame Co.
Students from 12 high schools within Texas’ 16th Congressional District submitted 116 pieces of art for this year’s competition. A virtual gallery, where you can cast your vote for the People’s Choice Award, is available for public viewing here. Each spring, the Congressional Institute sponsors a nationwide high school visual art competition to recognize and encourage artistic talent in the nation and in each congressional district.
Below are the results of the 2022 Congressional Art Competition:
1st Place: Taylor Mollohan, Mi Querido Viejo | Bel Air High School
2nd Place: Sarah Maul, Carolina | Eastwood High School
3rd Place: Analee Carrejo, Happiness | Bel Air High School
Honorable Mentions:
Samantha Cordero, Ode to Thanatos | Harmony Science Academy
Jose Pereyra, Talamantes Stroll | Eastwood High School
Jasmine Mancilla, A Gesture of Love | Bel Air High School
Erick Garcia, Organics | J.M. Hanks High School
Jocelyn Duarte, Little Warrior | Mountain View High School
Nquining Tan Chen, Her Still Life | Eastwood High School Cherish Dozal, Grandma Chello | Bel Air High School
- Bel Air student’s artwork to be on display at U.S. Capitol
- Despite $400 boost, Pell Grants fall far short of original goal to make college more affordable for low- and middle-income students
- Your Local Election HQ: Results from Anthony, San Eli Contests
- WATCH: Driver slams into 11 vehicles in shopping center parking lot
- Mickey Gilley, who helped inspire ‘Urban Cowboy,’ dies at 86
- Election Day for San Elizario, Anthony & constitutional amendments
For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.