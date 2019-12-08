Arkansas PD Chief: “…It appears the suspect executed my officer”

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — One officer and one suspect are dead in a shooting that happened near the Fayetteville Square Saturday night, Dec. 7.

According to authorities, shots were heard behind the Fayetteville Police Department at 9:42 p.m. Officers inside the department’s office immediately responded as they continued to hear gunshots near the rear of the building.

Several officers were inside and chased the suspect. The suspect was killed in a nearby alley. “…It appears the suspect executed my officer,” Fayetteville Police Chief Mike Reynolds said.

Two of the responding officers fired their weapon at the suspected gunman, killing him. Reynolds said the suspect is identified as London T. Phillips, 35, of Fayetteville.

It is unclear if Phillips has a prior criminal history at this time.

After the confrontation, officers located Fayetteville Police Patrolman Stephen Carr shot inside his police vehicle which had been parked at the rear of the building when shots began. Carr was just a two and a half year Fayetteville PD veteran, having joined the force in April 2017.

“Evidence shows that Officer Carr was ambushed and executed while sitting in his patrol vehicle,”

“We would like to thank our community for their outpouring of support, along with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners for their quick response and assistance. Our thoughts and prayers are with Officer Carr’s family during this tragic time,” Fayetteville PD said in a press release.