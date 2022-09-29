EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – American Red Cross volunteers in El Paso are also helping out those who were affected by hurricane Ian.

QR to donate to American Red Cross – Ian disaster recovery efforts

Organizers say volunteers will be handing out food, water and other supplies. One volunteer we spoke with talked about some of the challenges they face while helping people during natural disasters.



“The Red Cross trains you to detect certain things like you know people that might be contemplating suicide. You’re dealing with people that have just lost everything.” said Humberto Flores.

According to the American Red Cross more than 33-thousand people sought refuge in about 260 evacuation shelters across Florida.



To help people affected by hurricane Ian you people can click here, call 1-800-red cross, or by making a donation just by texting the word IAN at 1-800- HELP NOW (1-800-435-7669).

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store