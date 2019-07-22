7-Eleven pledges $7,111 to baby born July 11 at 7:11 pm, weighing 7 pounds 11 ounces

(CNN) — A Saint Louis woman who gave birth on July 11 at 7:11 p.m. to a girl who weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces got a nice gift from 7-Eleven.

Not only did a company representative send Rachel Langford the cute onesie for her adorable newborn baby, the convenience store also pledged thousands of dollars toward a college fund for the girl.

How much you ask?

$7,111, of course!

Langford called the college fund “a real blessing.”

Langford, who also has a six-year-old son, told CNN she kept on seeing the numbers 7 and 11 during her pregnancy but didn’t think it meant anything.

“I thought it was weird at first, and I didn’t know that (the numbers) meant so much,” she said. “A lot of the times (during the pregnancy) I would look at the clock and it was 7:11.”