495 CVS locations in Texas offer Pfizer-BioNTech booster shot to eligible populations

In this Sept. 14, 2021, file photo, a health worker administers a dose of a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination clinic at the Reading Area Community College in Reading, Pa. An influential federal advisory panel overwhelmingly rejected a plan Friday, Sept. 17, to offer Pfizer booster shots against COVID-19 to most Americans, dealing a heavy blow to the Biden administration’s effort to shore up people’s protection amid the highly contagious delta variant. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (KTSM) – Following approval from the CDC, 6,000 CVS stores across the country began administering the Pfizer booster, including 495 locations in TEXAS.

The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster shot was approved for eligible populations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and by guidance from the organization’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP). CVS Health announced select CVS Pharmacies and MinuteClinic are offering the shots, which took effect Friday.

“We have the experience and the infrastructure to play a leading role in administering booster shots to eligible populations,” said Troyen A. Brennan, M.D., MPH, Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of CVS Health. “We also continue to make it as convenient as possible for the unvaccinated to receive their first doses.”

The guidelines from the CDC and ACIP for eligible populations include:

People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings are recommended to receive a booster shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series

People aged 50 to 64 with certain underlying medical conditions are recommended to receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series

People 18 to 49 who are at high risk for contracting severe COVID-19 due to certain underlying medical conditions may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, based on their individual benefits and risk

People aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission due to occupational or institutional settings may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series

Individuals who initially received the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) COVID-19 vaccine are not eligible for a booster at this time, per guidance from the public health agencies.

Eligible individuals interested in receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster or their initial vaccine series can make an appointment at cvs.com.

