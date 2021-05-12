3 arrested in vandalism of Chauvin defense witness’ old home

FILE – In this early Saturday, April 17, 2021, file photo, a Santa Rosa downtown district maintenance worker cleans the “Agraria” hand sculpture vandalized with what appeared to be blood outside the Santa Rosa Plaza in Santa Rosa, Calif. Three women have been arrested for allegedly vandalizing the one-time Northern California home of a former police officer who testified on behalf of the officer convicted of killing George Floyd by splashing pig blood on it and leaven a pig’s head near the front porch. The women were also charged with smearing pig blood on the large hand statue in Santa Rosa Plaza and leaving a picture of a pig reading “Oink Oink.” (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat via AP, File)

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) — Three women have been arrested for allegedly vandalizing the one-time Northern California home of a former police officer who testified on behalf of the officer convicted of killing George Floyd by splashing pig blood on it and leaving a pig’s head near the front porch.

Rowan Dalbey, 20, Kristen Aumoithe, 34, and Amber Lucas, 35, all of Santa Rosa, were arrested Tuesday on felony vandalism and conspiracy charges. They were cited and released, Santa Rosa Police spokeswoman Lt. Jeneane Kucker said Wednesday.

After targeting home on April 17, the women also allegedly smeared pig blood on a large hand statue in Santa Rosa Plaza and left a picture of a pig reading “Oink Oink.” They have also been charged with that vandalism, Kucker said.

It wasn’t immediately known if the women have an attorney who can speak on their behalf.

Kucker said detectives believe there are additional possible suspects and are asking the community to help identify them.

The home in the city north of San Francisco once belonged to Barry Brodd, a retired police officer who was on the stand in the murder trial against former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin.

Brodd, a former Santa Rosa police officer, testified at the murder trial that he believes Chauvin’s restraint of Floyd was in keeping with proper police practice.

Chauvin was convicted last month of murder and manslaughter charges.