AUSTIN (Nexstar) — A 23-year-old man died of cardiac arrest in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison last Wednesday morning, a custodial death report published Monday afternoon confirms.

Peyton James Pendley was found unresponsive in his cell at TDCJ’s Beto Unit, the report says. He was taken to the hospital by ambulance and pronounced dead by medical staff just after 11 a.m. on July 12.

The report said it could not be determined at this time whether Pendley had a pre-existing medical condition.

Pendley had been convicted of an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge, according to the report.

This report is ongoing and will be updated as more information becomes available.