2 injured in shooting at Raptors championship parade

TORONTO (KRON) – Two people were injured in a shooting Monday during the Raptors NBA Championship victory parade in Toronto.

According to Toronto Police, two people are now in custody and two firearms were recovered following the shooting.

Two victims were seriously injured, but they are expected to survive, police said.

Video shared on social media shows the crowd scattering in Nathan Phillips Square after hearing the gunshots.

ppl have been running from the back of the stage for some reason. hope everyone’s safe. #RaptorsParade pic.twitter.com/HRoeTZ4val — Gelek Besthairtsang (@GelekB) June 17, 2019

Further details are unavailable at this time.

Check back for updates.