WILSON, N.C. (WGHP) — Two brothers are dead following a crash at a North Carolina Hardee’s restaurant on Sunday morning, according to the Wilson Police Department.

At 9:47 a.m. officers came to the Hardee’s location in Wilson after getting reports of a single-vehicle accident.

At the scene, investigators found a vehicle they say was driven by Jesse Lawrence, 78, crashed into the Hardee’s, injuring several customers in the process.

Christopher Ruffin, 58, of Wilson, died at the scene. His older brother, Clay Ruffin, 62, was also hit by the vehicle. Clay Ruffin was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Lawrence also received treatment at a local hospital and would ultimately be released, according to police.

The Strategic Traffic Enforcement Patrol Unit responded to the crash and is currently in charge of the investigation.

“At this time, officers are still investigating the incident but do not believe it to be medical or impairment related,” Wilson police said in a news release.

Forest Hills Road, where the Hardee’s is located, was closed as officers investigated what caused the crash. It has since reopened.