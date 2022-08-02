EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Tonight the annual event that promotes drug and crime prevention, strengthens community relations, and encourages neighborhood camaraderie – will be held in Downtown Las Cruces.

National Night Out gives residents an evening to meet neighbors, area first responders and other organizations that provide valuable services to our community. The event is a popular family night out with many giveaways and one-on-one interactions.



The free and kid-friendly event will be held from 6-9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, along Main Street in downtown Las Cruces. National Night Out is held annually the first Tuesday in August.



Several organizations and community service providers will be on hand to meet with residents and promote their services.

