SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) – Cedar Point amusement park announced Tuesday that it is permanently closing the Top Thrill Dragster, the world’s second-tallest roller coaster.

“After 19 seasons in operation with 18 million riders experiencing the world’s first strata coaster, Top Thrill Dragster, as you know it, has been retired,” the Ohio amusement park said in a tweet.

The 420-foot-tall ride has been closed since Aug. 15, 2021, after a 44-year-old woman was hit by a metal object while waiting in line.

According to Cedar Point, a metal object broke off of a passenger train on the ride – which goes from 0 to 120 mph in less than four seconds – as it was ending a run, striking the woman in the head.

The woman suffered severe injuries and was taken to the hospital. Her current condition is unclear.

State investigators say they reviewed thousands of pages of maintenance records, witness reports and laboratory reporting.

The division concluded that “there is insufficient evidence to find the actions or inactions of Cedar Point violated any of the laws or any rules” of the Ohio Revised Code.

Park officials did not say if the accident influenced their decision to permanently close the coaster, which has operated for 19 years and drawn 18 million riders.

The park said in the tweet that it is currently creating a “new and reimagined ride experience,” saying its “legacy of ride innovation continues.” The park, which has disabled comments on the tweet, said it will share more details at a later date.

The Kingda Ka roller coaster at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson Township, New Jersey, is considered the world’s tallest with a 456-foot elevation.

