(NerdWallet) – A Disney Cruise certainly isn’t cheap, especially compared with other cruise operators. But what about compared with other types of Disney vacations?

For many travelers, a Disney cruise actually comes out cheaper than a trip to Walt Disney World.

To better understand Disney Cruise Line versus Disney World costs, NerdWallet analyzed prices for two people sharing one room across three price tiers: Value, Moderate or Deluxe.

Disney World trip costs included four categories:

Park tickets (and add-ons, such as Genie+).

On-property hotel room rates.

Food at park restaurants.

Add-on activities, such as spa treatments and tours.

Cruise prices are mostly all-inclusive, so the analysis only included:

Base rates (including taxes and fees).

Add-on activities.

Read more about NerdWallet’s methodology at the end of this article.

Here’s a closer look at the data on Disney Cruise Line versus Disney World costs.

Disney Cruise Line vs. Disney World: An overall cost comparison

While the data doesn’t definitively determine whether one is cheaper every time, there are some clear trends.

For longer trips (e.g., seven nights), cruises are always cheaper. Cruises are also a better deal for Deluxe-style trips with larger or fancier rooms, plus activities like spa services.

Here are the average prices across each trip type:

Average price for two at Walt Disney World Average price for two at Disney Cruise Line Price winner 3-night, Value trip $1,809. $2,337. Disney World (23% cheaper than a cruise). 3-night, Moderate trip $2,364. $2,578. Disney World (8% cheaper than a cruise). 3-night, Deluxe trip $4,360. $3,936. Disney Cruise (10% cheaper than Disney World). 7-night, Value trip $4,095. $3,901. Disney Cruise (5% cheaper than Disney World). 7-night, Moderate trip $5,680. $5,202. Disney Cruise (8% cheaper than Disney World). 7-night, Deluxe trip $10,827. $7,240. Disney Cruise (33% cheaper than Disney World).

What’s included in a Disney Cruise?

Disney’s newest ship, the Disney Wish. (Photo courtesy of Disney)

While Disney Cruises have a relatively high base cost, you won’t pay much more once onboard. Cruises include:

A room for two, plus taxes and port fees: Stateroom prices assume double occupancy, so solo travelers owe the same as a couple. They also include taxes and port fees, which vary by location but typically amount to about 15% of stateroom costs. Cramming more than two people in each room incurs an additional cost.

On Disney’s newest ship, the Disney Wish, the lowest-cost, inside staterooms include a queen bed, convertible sofa bed, pull-down bed and bathroom, plus a mini refrigerator and TV.

Most meals, including most waiter-service restaurants, such as 1923, are included in the cost of your cruise. (Photo courtesy of Disney)

All meals (except some upgraded choices): Food is free, except for a few upscale restaurants, alcohol and upgraded options. You can eat as much as you want from the onboard restaurants or order complimentary room service (available 24 hours a day).

Soft drinks are included at meals and at certain outposts like the teens-only lounge — but cost extra at bars and lounges. Alcohol is always extra, though Disney lets you bring alcohol onboard in limited quantities.

Nightly entertainment is free onboard the Disney cruise ships, such as the musical “Disney Seas the Adventure” onboard the Disney Wish. (Photo courtesy of Disney)

Most entertainment and activities: Once onboard, you’re free to attend Broadway-quality shows, jump in the pools, hit the gym, visit the nightclubs and meet characters roaming about.

What’s not included in a Disney Cruise?

Spa services, such as those offered at the Sense Spa on the Disney Wish, cost extra. (Photo courtesy of Disney)

There are a few extra costs you’ll almost certainly encounter onboard. Extra costs include:

Gratuities: While not required, they’re recommended. Disney suggests $14.50 per person, per night (about $100 extra per person on a seven-night cruise). Disney automatically adds an 18% gratuity for some optional add-ons, such as spa services and alcohol.

Transportation to the ship: You’re on your own to arrive at the port, though Disney can help coordinate shuttles (for an extra fee, of course). Note that NerdWallet didn’t include transportation expenses to Disney World in its analysis.

Avoidable extras

Disney might try to sell passengers upgrades and add-ons, but you can have a delightful cruise even if you skip them:

Port adventures: Upon docking, you’re free to explore on your own, which is theoretically free. Or, you can pay Disney to chauffeur you around through organized excursions. Some are affordable, like bike rentals (typically under $20). Others cost more, like tours of historical sites and guided scuba dives. Some run many thousands of dollars, like a seaplane ride through Misty Fjords National Monument offered on some Alaska cruises.

Wi-Fi: Internet access costs extra. Prices vary by itinerary, though it’s rare to find free Wi-Fi on any cruise.

Some onboard entertainment and activities: You might pay extra for a princess tea party, personal training or a golf simulator.

What costs should you account for on a Disney World trip?

At Disney World, you generally pay for food and entertainment à la carte. While most experiences are included once inside the park, you’re still paying for a ticket to get inside and the food at restaurants while you’re there.

So with that, here are some costs you should expect to encounter at Disney World, broken down by service level:

Value Moderate Deluxe One-day, one-park theme park ticket $160. $175. $175. One-night hotel room (Saturday night) $286. $366. $877. Individual meal $19. $59. $93.

Disney World ticket prices

Disney World ticket prices vary by park and date. An average Magic Kingdom ticket (typically the most expensive park) costs $160 for one-day tickets, though prices drop the longer you stay. NerdWallet found that the average five-day, one-park-per-day ticket price was $643, which breaks down to $129 per day.

Disney World One-day, one-park ticket advertised price range $109 to $189. Average one-day ticket price $160. Genie+ (add-on option for Moderate and Deluxe trips) Starting at $15.

Disney sells additional add-ons like Park Hopper tickets that let you visit multiple parks each day or access to Lightning Lane entrances, which are priority queues for certain attractions.

Disney World hotels

The Villas at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa. (Photo courtesy of Disney)

There are more than 30 Disney-owned hotels at Disney World. According to Disney price tracking site Touring Plans, rooms run as low as $128 per night at the affordable Disney All-Star properties.

Trip duration and pricing tier Average Disney World nightly hotel rate (Saturday night) One night (Value) $286. One night (Moderate) $366. One night (Deluxe) $877. One night (Average across all price tiers) $510.

Disney World food costs

Comparing Disney World versus Disney Cruise Line food is tricky, considering cruises are all-you-can-eat. Disney World has buffets and restaurants with à la carte meals and snacks.

Restaurant pricing tier Average Disney World meal price per person, per meal Value (counter service or cart) $19. Moderate (waiter service, casual restaurant) $59. Deluxe (waiter service, fancy restaurant) $93.

Folks with lighter appetites (or who pack snacks) might find Disney World more worth it than a cruise. But cruises can offer significant savings for those who take advantage of the all-you-can-eat meals.

Other activities

Drawn to Life at Disney Springs will require you to buy a separate ticket. (Photo courtesy of Disney)

Across both cruises and Disney World, you could stay entertained without opening your wallet (yes, there is plenty of free stuff to do at Disney World outside the theme parks). But it’s more realistic to assume someone spending a week at either would pay for extra activities, like spa services, snorkel rentals, mini golf or cruise Wi-Fi.

Depending on the length of the trip and price tier, NerdWallet’s sample budgets accounted for additional entertainment line items:

Average cost of additional activities on a Disney Cruise Average cost of additional activities at Walt Disney World Three nights (Value trip) $0. $0. Three nights (Moderate trip) $183. $0. Three nights (Deluxe trip) $466. $0. Seven nights (Value trip) $0. $198. Seven nights (Moderate trip) $395. $310. Seven nights (Deluxe trip) $988. $637.

In general, cruisers should budget more for add-on activities than Disney World vacationers. However, even the most frugal travelers are likely to pay a bit more for add-ons during a weeklong Disney World trip.

The bottom line

Cinderella Castle at Magic Kingdom Park (Photo courtesy of Disney)

Don’t write off a cruise simply because the upfront cost is far higher than a Disney hotel room. A cruise is more than a place to sleep — it’s food and entertainment, too. When budgeting for a Disney World trip, budget for theme park tickets, food and all the other incidental costs that go along with it.

Both trips are growing in popularity. In 2022, Disney saw a 51% increase in occupied hotel room nights across all its resorts and a 32% increase in passenger cruise days, according to its Fiscal Year 2022 Annual Financial Report — suggesting that interest in theme parks is rising faster than cruises.

But for vacationers seeking any sort of Disney fix — especially for a week or longer who prefer more luxurious accommodations — cruising might be cheaper than going to Disney World.

Methodology

NerdWallet analyzed more than 75 cruise prices, 200 ticket prices and 550 hotel room rates at Disney-owned hotels, and prices for more than 100 additional activities and restaurant menu items.

NerdWallet broke trips into one-night, three-night and seven-night trips, and also categorized trips into three price tiers: Value, Moderate and Deluxe (the same classification that Disney World uses for its hotels).

NerdWallet’s trip costs start once you’re on resort property or onboard the cruise, and therefore don’t account for parking, airfare or driving costs. Here’s what’s included in each price tier:

Value Moderate Deluxe Travel style A budget-minded traveler seeking affordable options, few frills and little-to-no add-ons. Someone price conscious but who occasionally splurges. Someone who will pay top-dollar to access the high-end of what Disney offers. Tickets (Disney World) One park per day tickets. One park per day tickets with Genie+. One park per day tickets with Genie+. Hotels (Disney World) Overnight at Disney’s Value hotels. Overnight at Disney’s Moderate hotels. Overnight at Disney’s Deluxe hotels. Daily meals (Disney World) Three meals (one entree and one beverage) at Value counter service restaurants or food carts. Two Value meals, plus one Moderate meal (one entree, one dessert or side and one beverage) at a casual, waiter-service restaurant. One Value meal, one Moderate meal, plus one Deluxe meal at an upscale, waiter-service restaurant. Extra activities (Disney World) Value add-ons, like cheap seats at Disney World’s Cirque show or a lower-budget spa treatment (like an express pedicure). Moderate add-ons, like central seats at Disney World’s Cirque show or a grand pedicure at the spa. Deluxe add-ons, like front row seats at Disney World’s Cirque show or a full-body massage at the spa. Stateroom type (Disney Cruise Line) Standard Inside. Deluxe Oceanview. Deluxe Oceanview with Verandah. Daily meals (Disney Cruise Line) No extra meals added. One additional meal at Palo. One additional meal and wine pairing at Palo. Extra activities (Disney Cruise Line) No extra activities added. Moderate add-ons, like a spa day pass or snorkeling excursion. Deluxe add-ons, like a spa day pass with massage or scuba excursion.

From there, NerdWallet used average costs to build sample trip budgets.

Additional Disney World notes:

Trips assume three meals per day and overnight stays at a Disney-owned hotel.

Three-night hotel room rates are based on Friday night check-in, which is generally more expensive than weekday check-ins. All hotel room rates are based on check-in dates that correspond with cruise departure dates.

Because Walt Disney World ticket prices vary by park, two-day ticket prices (used to estimate prices for a three-day trip) were based on Magic Kingdom and Epcot.

Additional Disney Cruise notes:

Because Disney Cruise Line doesn’t offer discounted single-occupancy fares, all overall costs are based on two travelers (with hotel prices also assuming double occupancy).

NerdWallet’s cruise analysis considered departures from Port Canaveral, Florida, which is about an hour’s drive from Walt Disney World.

NerdWallet analyzed cruises sailing through The Bahamas, though prices vary widely by destination.

NerdWallet analyzed journeys on the two ships: the Disney Fantasy and the Disney Wish.

These budgets should be used to estimate rather than determine your own Disney trip costs. For instance, you might spend less if you pack your own snacks, or you might spend more if you spring for miscellaneous costs (e.g. taxis, Mickey-shaped balloons or PhotoPass).

Sam Kemmis and Carissa Rawson contributed to this report.