(KSWB) — With a new year comes newly released movies, limited series, and a variety of old favorites on Netflix.
The popular streaming service is adding a wave of fresh content to kick off 2024, which means the winter just got a little more entertaining for those choosing to hibernate at home.
This month, users can find movie collections such as “Jurassic Park,” “Meet the Fockers,” “John Wick,” and more.
For crime-drama junkies, there’s “Griselda.” This Netflix original series starring Sofia Vergara depicts the story of an infamous Colombian drug lord — known as Griselda Blanco.
Prefer action-packed? Press play this January for “The Brothers Sun,” another original series on the platform starring Michelle Yeoh as character Mama Sun — a bold family matriarch.
From plane crashes in the Andes Mountains to grand heists and laughable comedies, here’s a look at movies and shows that will be released on Netflix in January 2024:
Available Jan. 1
- “Annabelle”
- “Annie” (1982)
- “Antz”
- “Aquaman”
- “Beethoven”
- “Bitconned” — Netflix documentary
- “Black Sails”
- “Bruce Almighty”
- “BOWKYLION Lanta Concert”
- “The Croods”
- “Dawn of the Dead”
- “The Equalizer 3”
- “The First Purge”
- “The Flintstones”
- “Fool Me Once” — Netflix series
- “Gravity”
- “How to Train Your Dragon”
- “It’s Complicated”
- “Jackie Brown”
- “John Wick” Movie series
- “John Wick”
- “John Wick: Chapter 2”
- “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum”
- “Jurassic Park” movie series
- “Jurassic Park”
- “The Lost World: Jurassic Park”
- “Jurassic Park III”
- “Justice League”
- “Loudermilk” seasons 1-3
- “Malignant”
- “Mamma Mia!” movie series
- “Mamma Mia!”
- “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again”
- “Meet the Fockers” trilogy
- “Meet the Fockers”
- “Little Fockers”
- “Meet the Parents”
- “The New Americans: Gaming a Revolution”
- “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest”
- “ONE PIECE: Marineford”
- “Orange Days”
- “Peppa Pig” seasons 3-6
- “The Purge: Election Year”
- “School of Rock”
- “Survivor” season 33
- “Survivor” season 7
- “This Is 40″
- “Those Who Wish Me Dead”
- “Training Day”
- “The Wonder Years” seasons 1-2 (2021)
- “You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment”
Available Jan.3
- “Prime”
Available Jan. 4
- “The Brothers Sun” season 1 — Netflix series
- “Delicious in Dungeon” season 1 — Netflix series
- “Money Heist: Ultimate Choice” — Netflix series
- “Society of the Snow” — Netflix film
Available Jan. 5
- “Good Grief” — Netflix series
- “Gyeongseong Creature” Ppart 2 — Netflix series
Available Jan. 6
- “The Florida Project”
Available Jan. 8
- “Mighty Bheem’s Playtime”
- “This Is Us” seasons 1-6
Available Jan. 9
- “Di4ries” season 2, part 2 — Netflix series
- “Teen Titans Go! To The Movies”
Available Jan. 10
- “Break Point” season 2 — Netflix series
- “The Trust: A Game of Greed” season 1 — Netflix series
Available Jan. 11
- “Boy Swallows Universe” season 1 — Netflix series
- “Champion” season 1 — Netflix series
- “Detective Forst” season 1 — Netflix series
- “Sonic Prime″ season 3 — Netflix series
Available Jan. 12
- “Adire”
- “Lift” — Netflix film
- “Love Is Blind: Sweden” season 1 — Netflix series
Available Jan. 15
- “CoComelon” season 9
- “Holey Moley” seasons 3-4
- “Maboroshi” season 1 — Netflix series
Available Jan. 16
- “Cats” (2019)
- “Dusty Slay: Workin’ Man” — Netflix comedy
Available Jan. 17
- “End of the Line”
- “Freaks”
- “Queen Bees”
Available Jan. 18
- “Arkansas”
- “Cowboys & Aliens”
- “Down With the King”
- “Escape Plan: The Extractors”
- “Escape Plan 2: Hades”
- “From the Ashes” — Netflix movie
- “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta”
- “Merry Men 3: Nemesis”
- “Rachid Badouri: Les fleurs du tapis” — Netflix comedy
- “Skam Italia” Season 6 — Netflix series
- “The Circle”
Available Jan. 19
- “Full Circle”
- “Love on the Spectrum: U.S.” Season 2 — Netflix series
- “My Loneliness Has Wings” — Netflix film
- “Mi soledad tiene alas”
- “Sixty Minutes” — Netflix film
- “The Bequeathed” season 1 — Netflix series
- “The Kitchen” — Netflix film
Available Jan. 20
- “Captivating the King” season 1 — Netflix series
- “The Real World” season 16
Available Jan. 22
- “Not Quite Narwhal” season 2 — Netflix series
Available Jan. 23
- “Jacqueline Novak: Get on Your Knees” — Netflix comedy
- “Love Deadline” season 1 — Netflix series
- “Open Wide”
- “Train to Busan”
Available Jan. 24
- “American Girl: Corinne Tan”
- “Queer Eye” season 8 — Netflix series
- “Six Nations: Full Contact” — Netflix documentary
Available Jan. 25
- “Griselda” season 1 — Netflix series
- “Masters of the Universe: Revolution” season 1 — Netflix series
- “The UnXplained with William Shatner” season 4
Available Jan. 26
- “Badland Hunters” — Netflix film
- “Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go” season 2
Available Jan. 27
- “Doctor Slump” season 1 — Netflix series
Available Jan. 29
- “Mighty Bheem’s Playtime” — Netflix animation
Available Jan. 30
- “Jack Whitehall: Settle Down” — Netflix comedy
Available Jan. 31
- “Alexander the Great” season 1 — Netflix series
- “Baby Bandito” season 1 — Netflix series
- “The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse″ season 1 — Netflix series
- “WIL” — Netflix film