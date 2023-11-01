Waco, TX (FOX 44) — Waco PD and Waco ISD police teamed up for their second annual Trunk or Treat event this Halloween.

Multiple agencies and organizations filled the Waco ISD stadium parking lot ready to meet the community.

Waco ISD police Chief David Williams says nearly 60 officers came to today’s event to keep everyone safe.

“Our senses are a little bit more heightened with everything that’s going on in the world. We’re aware and we stay vigilant to just make sure this is a safe place for our kiddos,” said Williams.

Kimbry Joyce and her daughter Joidyn have been at the front of the line since 4:30 Tuesday afternoon.

Joyce says she and her daughter came to Trunk or Treat to avoid problems.

“Its safer. Even though its a good crowd. I think its a lot safer than going door to door,” said Joyce.

Chief Williams says 1500 visitors showed up last year. This year Williams expects 2000.

The objective behind Trunk or Treat is to create positive relationships between police and the community.

“We’re not rigid. You know, we’re just as they are. We have feelings and everything, so we just wanted to show the community a little bit of love and just let them know that we are here for you guys,” said Williams.

For anyone who couldn’t come out to Trunk or Treat, Waco PD and Waco ISD are encouraging everyone to be safe this Halloween.