Waco, TX (FOX 44) — As many in Waco stay at home and have family coming to visit this holiday weekend, first responders still have to clock in to help in emergencies.

It’s been a slow work shift Thursday afternoon for Waco firefighters at fire station one.

Making the most of Thanksgiving this year, they’re on standby enjoying time with each other and their families.

Birthday’s, camaraderie, fellowship and family are important aspects for Waco firefighters on the clock ready to help anyone this Thanksgiving.

“We’re just normal, everyday people. We just appreciate the opportunity to come up here and serve the community and try and make a difference and have a good time,” said Waco Fire Department Lieutenant Devon McPherson.

McPherson says they decided to have a potluck.

“Sweet potatoes and marshmallows, dressing, turkey, ham. You name it, we brought it,” said McPerson.

NFL football was on and cards were on the table.

This is Alex Vilikovich’s first time working on Thanksgiving.

“I’m not from Waco. All my family lives a thousand miles away in Illinois, so I don’t have any family here in Texas,” said Vilikovich.

Vilikovich says this Thursday has been a bonding experience.

“The guys I work with are my family here, so it gives me the opportunity to spend Thanksgiving with the people that I’m closest to down here and get to grow my family as well,” said Vilikovich.

Both McPherson and Vilikovich say no matter the day, its always an honor to serve the community.