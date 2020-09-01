Verizon hiring nearly 1,000 work-from-home positions

TAMPA (WFLA) — The wireless company Verizon is hiring nearly 1,000 employees in work-from-home positions.

At the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Verizon transitioned over 90% of its employees to work from home. Now, the wireless company is hiring 950 additional customer service employees who will work from home permanently.

The full-time customer service positions Verizon is hiring require a high school diploma or GED. The company website lists locations across the country.

One or more years of customer service and/or sales experience.

Willingness to work evenings, weekends, and holidays.

Willingness to work split shifts as necessary.

Many of the individual listings require residence in a particular state.

Anyone interested can learn more about the job description and other requirements on Verizon’s website. To find El Paso jobs, change the “set location” search option to El Paso, TX.