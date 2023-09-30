With less than 10 hours before a government shutdown would start, the House passed a Republican stopgap measure that funds the government for 45 days.

The measure passed with overwhelming Democratic support; dozens of Republicans voted against it. It now heads to the Senate.

The Senate had been set to vote Saturday afternoon on its proposed stopgap, but Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said in midafternoon, as the House bill was moving its way through, that Republicans would not allow it to come to the floor for a vote.

