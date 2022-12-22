(KTLA) — ‘Tis the season for end-of-the-year roundups.

Uber Eats is the latest company to share its yearly summary detailing the most popular takeout trends, delivery combos and unique delivery requests it received this year.

For 2022’s most popular takeout trends, Uber Eats shared that people preferred non-alcoholic drinks more than alcoholic, didn’t want ranch dressing as much compared to previous years, and saw a spike in convenience store orders for Klondike’s Choco Taco ice cream, which was discontinued earlier this year.

The company also shared that people requested French fries and hash browns the most on Thanksgiving and that Negroni Sbagliato with Prosecco was the most popular drink during the fall, thanks mostly to a viral TikTok video.

The following were the most popular delivery combos in the U.S.:

Burrito + Cheese

French Fries + Salt

Cheeseburger + Diced Onions

Chicken Sandwich + Fries

Breakfast Sandwich + American Cheese

Soup + Bread

Pancakes + Sausage

Pizza + Mozzarella

Salad + Balsamic Vinaigrette

Quesadilla + Sour Cream

Some people wanted to try unique food combinations.

Some unexpected pairings included:

Ham + Cream Cheese

Fruit Roll Up + Hot Cheetos

Pickles + Whipped Cream

Popcorn + Pickle Juice

Dark Chocolate + Tomato Salad

Pizza + Applesauce

Sushi + Ranch

Peanut Butter + Pizza

Cheese + Martinis

Watermelon + Mustard

The company also shared some Uber Eats customers’ unique delivery requests. One customer asked for a dinosaur drawing along with their food, while another asked if the restaurant could leave off the cheese on his wife’s pizza since she loves to eat it but is lactose intolerant.