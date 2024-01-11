Waco, TX (FOX 44) — The United States Marshal Service gathered in Waco Thursday to recognize the work law agencies did to find Vanessa Guillen and seek answers in her murder.

Some law enforcement members received the 69th Attorney General distinguished service award for their commitment.

The award recognizes Department of Justice employees and partners for their extraordinary work to enforce our nation’s laws.

Vincent Bellino, John Ray, William Hicks, and Lt. Mark Gerik received this award for their service and dedication.

“These four individuals continued leading a team of local, state and federal law enforcement agencies, not only assisting with recovery of Vanessa Guillen’s body, but remained focused on seeking justice for Vanessa,” said Susan Pamerlaeu, Western District of Texas U.S. Marshal.

These men work in different law enforcement agencies like Waco PD, Texas DPS, and the U.S. Marshal Service.

“One thing tying them together in this case is the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force.

“What they don’t see is how much work, how much effort, and how much time went into solving this, and that’s a lot of sleepless nights,” said Mark Frazier, Assistant U.S. Attorney.

“Just like anything else in law enforcement it is the cooperation between many agencies that lead to success,” said Texas DPS regional director Richard Luciano.

U.S. Marshal Service directors honorary awards were also given to select members in law enforcement.

A challenge discussed in this case was waiting for the military to pass on the investigation.

Waco police chief Sheryl Victorian says even though Vanessa Guillen’s life ended in tragedy, she is glad those responsible were held accountable.

“I am grateful for the work that they do daily, and I’m pleased that they were able to bring some closure to the Guillen family and to seek justice for this soldier,” said Victorian.

As law enforcement takes a moment to reflect on the impact of Vanessa Guillen’s life, all agencies are always prepared to serve on any case.