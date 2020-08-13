Two children robbed at gunpoint while running lemonade stand

PEORIA, Illinois (KETK/NBC) – Two young boys in Illinois were robbed of their hard-earned cash while they were running a lemonade stand in their yard last week.

In surveilance video provided by neighbors, two males believed to be teenagers approach the stand. One of them displays what looks like a firearm and then quickly snatches the cash box.

There was roughly $30 inside the box. One of the boy’s fathers called the situation “terrifying” but was moved by how the neighbors responded. Some paid $20 for a glass after they heard what happened.