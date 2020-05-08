Two arrested for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Gregory and Travis McMichael have been arrested for murder in the death of Ahmaud Arbery.

A press release sent out Thursday May 7th, 2020 from the GBI stated:

On May 7th, 2020, the GBI arrested Gregory McMichael, age 64, and Travis McMichael, age 34, for the death of Ahmaud Arbery. They were both charged with murder and aggravated assault. The McMichaels were taken into custody and will be booked into the Glynn County Jail. On February 23, 2020, Ahmaud Arbery was in the Satilla Shores neighborhood in Brunswick, GA when both Gregory and Travis McMichael confronted Arbery with two firearms. During the encounter, Travis McMichael shot and killed Arbery. This case is being investigated in partnership with District Attorney Tom Durden. On May 5th, 2020, District Attorney Tom Durden formally requested the GBI investigate the death of Ahmaud Arbery. The Kingsland Office initiated an investigation on May 6th, 2020. On April 29th, 2020, the Glynn County Police Department (GCPD) requested that the GBI investigate allegations of threats against GCPD and individuals involved in the active investigation. On the morning of May 5th, 2020, GCPD requested the GBI investigate the public release of video related to Arbery’s death. These investigations are all active and ongoing. If anyone has information related to these cases, please contact the GBI at 1-800-597-TIPS (8477).

The GBI will host a press conference Friday at 9:00 A.M. in Brunswick. Updates will be posted on the GBI Twitter page for updates surrounding the press conference.