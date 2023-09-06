(The Hill) – Former President Trump says he would “love to debate” Meghan, the duchess of Sussex.

The hypothetical head-to-head between the actress formerly known as Meghan Markle and the 45th president was floated by radio host Hugh Hewitt on his eponymous show during an interview with Trump on Wednesday.

Asked if he would sit down with Meghan and her husband Prince Harry “for the ratings” in what Hewitt speculated would be a widely viewed event, Trump replied, “If you want to set it up, let’s set it up.”

“Let’s go do something,” Trump said. “I’d love to debate her. I would love it.”

“I disagree so much with what they’re doing,” he added, pointing to what he described as the “great disrespect” the pair showed the late Queen Elizabeth II.

“I said that I don’t think they are very appropriate what they’re saying, what they’re doing, and I didn’t like the way she dealt with the queen,” Trump told Hewitt.

Harry and Meghan, who wed in 2018, stepped down as full-time working members of the royal family in 2020 and moved to California.

“I didn’t like the idea that they were getting U.S. security when they came over here,” Trump said.

Before becoming a member of Britain’s royal family the American-born Meghan had called Trump “divisive” and “misogynistic” during the 2016 presidential race.

Trump later said the former entertainer’s comments about him were “nasty.”

In the Wednesday interview, Trump pushed back when Hewitt said Meghan and Harry didn’t “like” him much.

“Well, I don’t know that they don’t like me,” Trump said.

“I think it’s not a good situation going on with the two of them, but I didn’t know that they don’t like me,” he said.

“Somebody mentioned it might be possible. They wouldn’t be the only ones,” Trump said.

Representatives for Meghan and Harry didn’t immediately respond to ITK’s request for comment.

Elizabeth, the longest-serving British monarch, died last year at 96. In an interview shortly after her death, Meghan praised the late queen, calling her the “most shining example” of female leadership.

In his tell-all “Spare,” released earlier this year, Harry revealed that one of the first things that his grandmother wanted to know after meeting his future wife for the first time was what the then-“Suits” star thought of Trump.

“Meg thought politics a no-win game,” Harry recalled of the 2016 conversation between the queen and Meghan just weeks before the presidential election, “so she changed the subject to Canada.”