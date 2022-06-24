(The Hill) — Former President Donald Trump celebrated the Supreme Court’s decision on Friday to overturn Roe. v. Wade, the landmark ruling granting a right to abortion.

“This is following the Constitution, and giving rights back when they should have been given long ago,” Trump told Fox News shortly after the decision was announced.

Friday’s decision, which kicks authority on the issue to states, was expected after a leak of a draft memo from the court last month indicated the court was poised to overturn Roe.

“I think, in the end, this is something that will work out for everybody,” Trump told Fox when asked about how his pro-choice supporters might feel about Friday’s ruling.

Trump played a key role in shaping the conservative majority court, which this week has issued a number of blockbuster decisions on gun rights, separation of church and state and now abortion rights.

Trump and his top aides worked with Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), then the GOP majority leader, to nominate and confirm conservative Justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett.

Trump was the first sitting president to attend the March for Life in 2020.