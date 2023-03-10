(MoneyGeek) Amid ongoing cases of excessive force by law enforcement officers and discussions about and federal funding and the debt ceiling, MoneyGeek analyzed the most recent U.S. Census Bureau data to determine how much states spend on policing and corrections. We also compared spending in Democratic and Republican-controlled states to see how political leaning influenced state expenditures. Here’s what we found.

KEY FINDINGS:

– Washington, D.C. and Alaska spent the most on police and corrections per capita, spending around $1,300 and $1,000 per capita, respectively.

– Despite being considered tax-friendly states, Florida and Nevada spent the highest percentages of their budgets on law enforcement (7.3% and 7.0%, respectively).

– While Democratic states spent 39% more per capita on law enforcement, both Republican and Democratic states spent the same percentage of their budgets on policing and corrections, 5.1%.

Which states spend the most on policing and corrections?

MoneyGeek analyzed police and corrections spending data for each state to find the places that spend the most money on law enforcement. States were ranked using per capita spending and the proportion of total state and local spending to learn which states spend the most on policing and corrections.

While national per capita spending on law enforcement and corrections was $655 in 2020, per capita state spending ranged from $1,337 in Washington, D.C., to $390 in Kentucky. Nevada, one of MoneyGeek’s 10 most tax-friendly states in the U.S., spent 7% of its budget on law enforcement. Florida, another tax-friendly state, spent 7.3% of its budget on policing. Both states spent the highest proportion of their local and state expenditures on law enforcement, well above the national average of 5.1%.

The 10 states that spend the most on policing and corrections

10. Idaho

Policing & Corrections Per Capita Spend: $576

Policing & Corrections % of Total Spend: 6.2%

Policing & Corrections Expenditures: $1.0B

9. Delaware

Policing & Corrections Per Capita Spend: $774

Policing & Corrections % of Total Spend: 5.7%

Policing & Corrections Expenditures: $0.8B

8. New Mexico

Policing & Corrections Per Capita Spend: $759

Policing & Corrections % of Total Spend: 5.7%

Policing & Corrections Expenditures: $1.6B

7. Alaska

Policing & Corrections Per Capita Spend: $1,030

Policing & Corrections % of Total Spend: 5.%

Policing & Corrections Expenditures: $0.8B

6. Arizona

Policing & Corrections Per Capita Spend: $655

Policing & Corrections % of Total Spend: 6.7%

Policing & Corrections Expenditures: $4.8B

5. District of Columbia

Policing & Corrections Per Capita Spend: $1,337

Policing & Corrections % of Total Spend: 4.%

Policing & Corrections Expenditures: $0.9B

4. California

Policing & Corrections Per Capita Spend: $981

Policing & Corrections % of Total Spend: 5.7%

Policing & Corrections Expenditures: $38.8B

3. Maryland

Policing & Corrections Per Capita Spend: $842

Policing & Corrections % of Total Spend: 6.3%

Policing & Corrections Expenditures: $5.1B

2. Nevada

Policing & Corrections Per Capita Spend: $756

Policing & Corrections % of Total Spend: 7.%

Policing & Corrections Expenditures: $2.3B

1. Florida

Policing & Corrections Per Capita Spend: $704

Policing & Corrections % of Total Spend: 7.3%

Policing & Corrections Expenditures: $15.1B

The states that spend the least on policing and corrections

The following is a listing of the states that spend the least on policing and corrections in comparison to their overall state budget and on a per capita basis.

1. Kentucky

2. Iowa

3. Maine

4. Indiana

5. South Carolina

6. Mississippi

7. Utah

8. Hawaii

9. Arkansas

10. Massachusetts

Democratic and Republican state policing and corrections spending

Our analysis of per capita spending found that blue states spent 39% more on policing and corrections than red states in 2020. Interestingly, red states spent about the same percentage of their state budgets on policing and corrections as blue states, with each spending 5.09% and 5.07%, respectively.

Methodology

To determine which states spend the most and least on policing and corrections, MoneyGeek reviewed expenditures for each state, including state and local (municipal and county) government expenditures using the most recent data available, which is from 2020. We then used the following metrics to determine final scores and rankings:

– Per Capita Spend on Policing and Corrections (full weight, 50%): This value is calculated as the combined expenditures on policing and corrections divided by the state’s population and is scaled to a range from 0 to 100.

– Police and Corrections Spend as a Percentage of All Spend (full weight, 50%): This value is calculated as the combined policing and corrections expenditures divided by the total amounts spent by state and local governments and is scaled to a range from 0 to 100.

Red and blue labels were used to define each state by the voting history in the past five presidential elections. States where the Republican candidate won three out of the five elections were labeled as red, and states where the Democratic candidate won three out of the five elections were labeled as blue.

