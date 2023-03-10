EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Texas is among the top 10 states that have the most interest in the “Super Mario” franchise.

BetTexas.com used data from Google Trends and found the top 10 states that have a high interest in “Super Mario” video game franchise, which was first released in 1983. The beloved plumber has gained a cult-like following with games, toys and soon-to-be-released movie.

According to the search, Texas ranks seventh for the amount of interest in the “Mario” franchise.

To commemorate Mar10Day, aka Mario Day, the website decided to put the sports betting aside for a moment to honor this famous character.

The survey was released on Mar10 Day. The quasi-holiday was created by “Mario” fans when they realized that how March 10 is sometimes abbreviated resembles the name Mario.

Nintendo started to use Mar10 to start promoting the franchise on that day.

Mar10 is similar to how “Star Wars” fans have adopted May 4 as their day, since “May the Fourth” sounds similar to “May the force be with you.”

If you too are a “Mario” fan, don’t forget to mark your calendar on April 5, the release date for “The Super Mario Bros Movie”.

Top 10 states with most interest in the franchise: