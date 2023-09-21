SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — When the coronavirus pandemic began over three years ago, direct flights between Tijuana and China were grounded, and they have yet to resume.

But there’s a drive now to get those flights off the ground once again.

Yu Yue, China’s Consul General in Tijuana, stated there are ongoing talks to “reactivate the flights.”

She said both countries want this to happen as a way to promote tourism and business opportunities in both countries.

“We’re also looking at setting the pricing,” said Yue. “We’re studying this possibility as a way to benefit both countries and although there are some technical problems that need to be worked out, I’m optimistic we’ll get this direct flight started once again.”

Currently, those wanting to fly to and from Mexico and China have to make connections through other cities in Latin America and Asia.

Tijuana to Peking and vice versa would be the only direct flights between Mexico and China.

Yue said there are no problems with the infrastructure at Tijuana’s airport, but would not disclose the “technical issues” preventing the flights from happening.

She also stated there is no timeline for the flights to resume.

But according to Eduardo González Pérez, director of Tijuana’s airport, it’s anticipated the flights will restart in less than two months.

“In order for this to begin, we need to get the airlines set up,” said González Pérez. “There is mutual interest and they know we can accommodate them here.”