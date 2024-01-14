SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Stuck in the house because of the winter storm and aren’t sure how to keep the kids entertained? KTAL has got your back with this easy yet impressive art project your family can eat for breakfast.

Kids can use their creativity to help you make this “Sunny-side-up” egg recipe, and part of the fun is rooting through the refrigerator and kitchen cabinets to see what will work for the “soil” and the “flowers.”

A simple egg breakfast becomes art when it’s garnished with tomatoes and herbs that make the dish look more like art than breakfast. (Source: KTAL/KMSS’s Jaclyn Tripp.)

To make this breakfast artwork, we recommend cherry tomatoes, eggs, salt and pepper, and either parsley or cilantro. But you can also use celery for the flower stems, and slices of orange can be substituted for cherry tomatoes.

This breakfast is a great learning opportunity, too. You’ll be reminding your kids that seasons change even if you don’t say a word about the seasons. Or you can teach your kids about the old saying “this, too, shall pass” and what that means to seasons, storms, and even difficult times in life.

Kids are never too young to learn lessons on resiliency. And for that matter, neither are adults.

Directions: