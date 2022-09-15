FONTANA, Calif. (WXIN) — Strollers sold as part of a travel system are being recalled because they pose fall and injury hazards to children.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recall involves Cityscape Travel Jogger Strollers, which were sold as part of a travel system that includes a car seat. They were sold through BabyTrend and Amazon from January 2021 through May 2021.

The strollers were recalled because the parking brake on the strollers can fail, posing fall and injury hazards to children. So far, no injuries have been reported.

The recalled strollers have Baby Trend printed on the stroller’s frame. A label with Model TJ75B12A and the manufacture date and lot information is located on the inside of the side stroller frame. The label also includes contact information and an address (13048 Valley Blvd, Fontana, CA 92335).

The recalled lot number is 111444 0122, and the date of manufacture of the recalled strollers is Oct. 28, 2020.



(Photo courtesy of CPSC)

Anyone with the recalled strollers should stop using them. Baby Trend and Amazon are contacting purchasers directly with instructions on how to return the strollers in exchange for a $175 e-voucher or a full refund.

Anyone with questions or who didn’t receive communication from either Baby Trend or Amazon can contact Baby Trend at 800-328-7363 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or e-mail info@babytrend.com.