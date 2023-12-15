UPDATE: 8 News Now has obtained five school letters sent to parents and staff stating that an individual had been diagnosed with active pulmonary TB. The letters sent to parents and staff are attached below this article.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Southern Nevada Health District said it is working with the Clark County School District on a tuberculosis investigation involving one person who was on multiple school campuses.

The person had active TB disease and was on school campuses while they were sick and had the potential to spread the disease to others, according to the health district.

On Friday, SNHD said they were investigating 26 CCSD campuses and one training site for possible exposure from the individual. According to the SNHD, no exposures were identified at eight of the campuses, and individual notifications are occurring at 17 of the campuses for people identified as having an exposure.

A list of school campuses involved in the investigation include:

Bruner ES

Carl ES

Centennial HS

Cheyenne HS

Darnell ES

Deskin ES

Goynes ES

Guy ES

Kahre ES Katz ES

Leavitt ES

Lied MS

May

Neal ES

O’Roarke ES

Saville MS

Tobler ES

Triggs ES

The schools being investigated but have no contacts identified at this time include:

Allen ES

Conners ES

Eisenberg ES

Fong ES McMillan ES

Priest ES

Scherkenbach ES

Tarr ES

Based on the health district’s preliminary investigation, the person had minimal close contact with people at most of the campuses where they were present. However, students and staff at Ruthe Deskin Elementary School in the northwest Las Vegas valley were identified as having potential TB exposure. Notifications are being conducted for all individuals identified as close contacts of the patient.

The Health District has set up an information line for people who may have additional questions about the investigation. It’s available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. by calling 702-759-INFO (4636) or 866-767-5038.

The Health District said that not everyone who may have been exposed will be infected and not everyone who is infected has active disease. People who have latent TB infection have no signs and symptoms of the disease, but are not sick and cannot spread the disease to others.

Below are the five letters 8 News Now obtained from various schools.