SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — San Antonio police have identified the two people found dead in a car Tuesday as Savannah Soto and her boyfriend Matthew Guerra who died of a gunshot wound to the head.

SAPD are investigating the case as a capitol murder.

Soto, 18, and Guerra, 22, were reported missing by Leon Valley police Saturday. A CLEAR Alert was issued for Soto by the Texas department of Public Safety at that time. CLEAR stand for Coordinated Law Enforcement Alert Rescue program.

Families of both victims reached out to police on Saturday after the pregnant teen missed an appointment to be induced. The families attempted to file a missing persons report with SAPD, however one had already been issued in Leon Valley.

Soto and Guerra resided in Leon Valley and were last seen there on Friday.

At 4 p.m. on Tuesday, SAPD was called to assist Leon Valley PD at 5900 block of Danny Kaye. Families of both victims were at the location and told police that they had received information that the missing gray Kia Optima, recognized as Guerra’s vehicle, was at the above address. Police did not disclose who gave the families this location.

When police arrived, they discovered the bodies of Soto and Guerra.

“It appeared that the vehicle had been at the location for several days,” SAPD Chief William McManus said.

The medical examiner determined Guerra died of a gunshot wound to the head. According to police, the manner of his death is still pending.

“The second deceased victim has not yet been identified by the medical examiner,” McManus said. “However, I think we can be confident that that second victim was Savannah.”

Detectives are combing through days of surveillance video from several locations where the victims were known to be. Earlier today SAPD released a video which shows two people of interest in the capitol murder and a dark colored pickup truck.

Anyone with information regarding the dark colored pickup truck or the two people of interest are encouraged to call SAPD Homicide at (210) 207-7674 or (210) 207-7440. Callers may remain anonymous.