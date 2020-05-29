San Diego man allegedly breaks into a bank to heat up Hot Pocket

(CNN) – Authorities in San Diego said a man broke into a bank on Wednesday to use a microwave for his Hot Pocket.

Police were called to a Wells Fargo Bank early Wednesday morning and when they arrived they found a broken window near the bank’s drive-thru.

Investigators said the alarm company reported surveillance cameras that captured a man inside a break room and using a microwave.

Officers arrested the man and that’s when he reportedly admitted why he was there.

The man was arrested on suspicion of breaking into the bank.

Authorities have not released his name or any other details.